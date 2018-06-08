Hoffman was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

Mike Dunn was placed on the disabled list with a left rhomboid strain, and Hoffman was promoted as a corresponding move. He has not pitched since June 1, so he will be available out of the bullpen this weekend against the Diamondbacks. Hoffman has a 4.29 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 61:25 K:BB in 50.1 innings (10 starts) in the Pacific Coast League.

