Hoffman (2-6) picked up the win in Friday's 10-8 victory over the Padres, giving up four runs on four hits and six walks over 5.1 innings while striking out four.

The right-hander's final line could have been much, much worse considering the free passes and the typically wild Coors Field affair going on around him -- the two teams combined for five homers and 14 extra-base hits -- but Hoffman managed to do just enough to escape with the win. He'll take a 7.03 ERA and 58:27 K:BB through 56.1 innings into his next start Wednesday, at home against the Mets.