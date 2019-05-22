Hoffman could be promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Saturday's game against the Orioles, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Due to a slew of off days, the Rockies have been able to get by without a fifth starter since Tyler Anderson was demoted to Triple-A on May 4. A need for another starter will finally arise Saturday, and Hoffman looks like the top candidate to fill the opening in light of his recent turnaround with Albuquerque. Over his last four outings, Hoffman has posted a 4.50 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 31:9 K:BB across 24 innings. With Anderson having since developed a knee injury that will require potential season-ending surgery, Hoffman could be in line for an extended stay in Colorado if he fares respectably in his initial outings.