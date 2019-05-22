Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Candidate to join big club
Hoffman could be promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Saturday's game against the Orioles, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Due to a slew of off days, the Rockies have been able to get by without a fifth starter since Tyler Anderson was demoted to Triple-A on May 4. A need for another starter will finally arise Saturday, and Hoffman looks like the top candidate to fill the opening in light of his recent turnaround with Albuquerque. Over his last four outings, Hoffman has posted a 4.50 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 31:9 K:BB across 24 innings. With Anderson having since developed a knee injury that will require potential season-ending surgery, Hoffman could be in line for an extended stay in Colorado if he fares respectably in his initial outings.
More News
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Back-to-back 10-strikeout outings•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Sent back to minors•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Comes up short in spot start•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Named starter vs. Nats•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: May make spot start Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Scheduled start postponed•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...