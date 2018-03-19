Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Closing in on bullpen sessions
Hoffman (shoulder) expects to pitch in some sort of game action in April, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Hoffman has been limited to two outings this spring due to shoulder soreness, but the team reports that he is almost ready to throw bullpen sessions again. The Rockies didn't specify whether the game appearances in April would be in the form of a minor-league rehab assignment or a full-blown minor-league option, but things should become clearer once his return comes closer.
