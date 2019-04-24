Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Comes up short in spot start
Hoffman (0-1) took the loss Tuesday, giving up four runs on six hits over five innings while striking out six as the Rockies fell 6-3 to the Nationals.
A four-run third inning did Hoffman in, but he otherwise was solid in the Coors Field spot start. He could return to Triple-A Albuquerque if Kyle Freeland (blister) misses the minimum as expected, but Hoffman would also be on schedule to take Sunday's start if the Rockies decide to replace the struggling Tyler Anderson in the rotation.
