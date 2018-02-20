Hoffman will compete for the Rockies' final rotation spot this spring, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

At this time, the top four spots in the rotation seem to belong to Jon Gray, German Marquez, Tyler Anderson and Chad Bettis. This leaves one spot for either Hoffman, Kyle Freeland or Antonio Senzatela. Hoffman certainly has the most prospect pedigree of the trio, although his numbers in the majors have left much to be desired. The 25-year-old holds a career 5.65 ERA and 1.53 WHIP to go with a 7.2 K/9. His FIP is 50 points lower than his ERA, but his struggles at Coors Field and his control issues the past two years make him a risky bet heading into 2018. He'll need to pitch well this spring to crack the big-league roster.