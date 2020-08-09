Hoffman (2-0) earned the win Saturday against the Mariners. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two across three scoreless innings.

Hoffman has made two appearances off the bullpen this season, tossing scoreless outings and earning the win in both. He should remain in a long relief role after missing out on a rotation spot, but this was his first appearance since Aug. 3 -- he could be in line for more regular role if he keeps pitching like this.