Hoffman exited his start Tuesday against the Giants in the fourth inning on a cart after getting hit on the right leg by a 99.6-mph linedrive, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

He gave up three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three in 3.1 innings before Alex Dickerson's linedrive knocked Hoffman out of the game. The fact he needed assistance to get off the field is discouraging. Hoffman is currently scheduled to start again on the final day of the season against the Brewers but that start is very much up in the air.