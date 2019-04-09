Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Expected to start Wednesday
Hoffman is expected to be called up to start Wednesday against the Braves, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Hoffman is expected to start in place of Tyler Anderson, who is on the injured list due to left knee inflammation. He hasn't been officially called up yet, as the Rockies may be waiting to see whether or not inclement weather in Wednesday's forecast will allow the game to be played.
