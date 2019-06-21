Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Fails to finish third inning
Hoffman allowed one run on three hits with five strikeouts and four walks across 2.2 innings during a no-decision against the Diamondbacks on Thursday.
Although he only yielded one run, because he allowed seven base runners in under three innings, Hoffman could make it even into the fourth. It took him 82 pitches to earn eight outs. His ERA did manage to decrease, but he is still 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 36 strikeouts in 33.1 innings this season. His next start will be Tuesday at the Giants.
More News
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Gives up six runs in loss•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Surrenders five earned•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Picks up first win•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Yields five runs in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Officially recalled, starting Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners & losers
The arrival of Zac Gallen and potential rotation return of Julio Urias highlight Thursday's...
-
Prospects: Luzardo, McKay nearing debut
Zac Gallen is in the big leagues, hopefully long after you made the choice to stash him. If...
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...