Hoffman allowed one run on three hits with five strikeouts and four walks across 2.2 innings during a no-decision against the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Although he only yielded one run, because he allowed seven base runners in under three innings, Hoffman could make it even into the fourth. It took him 82 pitches to earn eight outs. His ERA did manage to decrease, but he is still 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 36 strikeouts in 33.1 innings this season. His next start will be Tuesday at the Giants.