Hoffman (1-6) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings as the Rockies were shut out 3-0 by the Padres. He struck out eight.

The eight whiffs were a season high for Hoffman, but the right-hander got no offensive support as he fell one out shy of his first quality start. He'll carry a 7.06 ERA and 54:21 K:BB through 51 innings into his next outing Friday, a rematch with the Padres back in Coors Field.