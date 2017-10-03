Hoffman finished the regular season with a 5.89 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP in 99.1 innings pitched.

The former pitching prospect struggled mightily following his September callup, sporting a 12.91 ERA and a 2.48 WHIP in 7.2 innings in relief. Hoffman's future still lies in the rotation, but he doesn't strike out enough batters to make up for his control issues. He needs to have a strong showing in spring training to ensure he remains in the Rockies' future plans, otherwise German Marquez and Kyle Freeland will continue to keep him out of the rotation.