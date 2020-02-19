Hoffman will start Saturday in the Rockies' Cactus League opener versus the Diamondbacks, Nick Groke of The Athleticreports.

The 27-year-old struggled to produce attractive stats in his fourth big-league season in Colorado, recording a 6.56 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 68:34 K:BB across 70 innings. Hoffman enters spring training in a competition with Chi Chi Gonzalez, Antonio Senzatela and Peter Lambert to fill two spots near the bottom of the Rockies' starting rotation and could find himself in long-relief bullpen role or returning to the minors to begin his 2020 campaign.