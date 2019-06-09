Hoffman (1-3) gave up six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven through 4.2 innings to take the loss against the Mets on Sunday.

It was trouble from the very beginning as Hoffman gave up a three-run home run in the first inning and continued to give up hard contact throughout this outing. He did force 12 swinging strikes, but it just wasn't enough to make up for the repeated mistakes. His experience in the MLB has not been impressive this season as he has given up at least five runs in three of his five starts and has a 8.06 ERA. Hoffman will look for better results in his next start Friday against the Padres.