Hoffman (1-5) gave up two runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out three through five innings to take the loss against the Pirates on Sunday.

Hoffman allowed a leadoff home run to start the game but settled down to only allow one run in the next four innings. The 26-year-old has a 7.35 ERA with a 46:19 K:BB through 10 starts this season. Hoffman was quickly given his first start since being recalled when rosters expanded, but it is not clear at this point if he will be given another start.