Hoffman (shoulder) covered three innings in his rehab start Tuesday for High-A Lancaster, surrendering two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out two.

Hoffman tossed 44 pitches in the outing and will likely need to build up to the 75-to-100 range before the Rockies are comfortable activating him from the 10-day disabled list. It will probably take him another two or three starts to get to that level, so don't expect the right-hander to be ready to go until later in the month. Unless the Colorado rotation is hit by further injury in the next couple of weeks or one of its members suffers a dramatic downturn in performance, it's likely that Hoffman will be optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque once activated.