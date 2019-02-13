Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Gunning for rotation spot
Hoffman is in the running for a back-end rotation spot this spring, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Hoffman had a lackluster 2018 showing, struggling to a 4.94 ERA in 105 Triple-A innings and 9.35 ERA in 8.2 MLB innings. However, he was once one of the Rockies' top prospects and put up decent strikeout numbers in the minors last year (8.7 K/9). He has an outside chance to crack the Opening Day roster, but he'll need to outperform Chad Bettis and Antonio Senzatela to garner a rotation spot.
