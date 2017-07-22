Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Hammered by Bucs on Friday
Hoffman (6-2) surrendered seven runs on nine hits and four walks over three-plus innings while striking out two in Friday's 13-5 loss to the Pirates.
Nothing was working for the 24-year-old in this one, and Hoffman now has a rough 8.44 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 7:7 K:BB in 16 innings over his last three starts. Even on the road, as he will be in his next outing Wednesday in St. Louis, the right-hander is a very risky fantasy play right now.
