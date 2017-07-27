Hoffman (6-3) coughed up seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out three over four innings in Wednesday's 10-5 loss to the Cardinals.

Even away from Coors Field, the right-hander couldn't find a way to turn things around. Hoffman now has a brutal 8.44 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and 22:18 K:BB in 37.1 innings over his last seven starts, making him a radioactive fantasy play the next time he takes the mound Tuesday at home against the Mets.