Hoffman tossed three scoreless innings Wednesday in his most recent intrasquad appearance, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Hoffman struck out three over the 44-pitch outing, scattering two walks and one hit. Before spring training was cancelled in mid-March, Hoffman had been locked in a tight battle with Chi Chi Gonzalez for the No. 5 spot in the rotation, and it appears neither pitcher has ceded any ground in the competition during summer camp. Like Hoffman, Gonzalez also worked three scoreless innings Wednesday, so the final starting role could hinge on how the two fare in their last outing of summer camp this week. Due to a pair of off days early in the season, the Rockies could get by with a four-man rotation until Aug. 3, so both Hoffman and Gonzalez may open the campaign in bullpen roles.