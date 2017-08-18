Hoffman (6-5) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out a single batter through just 4.1 innings during Thursday's loss to Atlanta.

Hoffman allowed four home runs to the Braves, and he's now allowed 11 bombs through his past nine starts. His 5.30 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 7.2 K/9 are also underwhelming marks, and calling Coors Field home doesn't project to help Hoffman moving forward, either. There is upside for road contests, but being selective with his starts is encouraged. He lines up to face the Royals at Kauffman Stadium next.