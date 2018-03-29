Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Likely to open season on DL
Hoffman (shoulder) is expected to begin the season on the disabled list, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The pitching prospect has been out of commission since early March due to shoulder soreness. Since he's not expected to return to some form of game action until sometime in April, it makes a lot of sense for the team to simply open up his roster spot to begin the year. With Hoffman starting the season on the disabled list, Kyle Freeland will grab the fifth starter role while Antonio Senzatela begins the season as a long reliever in the big leagues.
More News
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Closing in on bullpen sessions•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Likely won't be healthy by opener•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Scratched due to shoulder issue•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Competing for final rotation spot•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Rough September showing•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Rejoins Rockies on Friday•
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...