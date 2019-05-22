Hoffman will likely be called up to start Friday's game against the Orioles, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Hoffman, a former top prospect, has been a strikeout machine at Triple-A and in his lone MLB start this season, tallying 50 strikeouts in 40.2 innings across the two stops. However, he has not been successful at preventing runs in his harsh pitching environments, giving up 34 earned runs over those 40.2 innings. Given that it is a home start, he is a very unappealing streamer, assuming he is indeed tabbed as Friday's starter.