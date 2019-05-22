Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Likely to start Friday against O's
Hoffman will likely be called up to start Friday's game against the Orioles, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Hoffman, a former top prospect, has been a strikeout machine at Triple-A and in his lone MLB start this season, tallying 50 strikeouts in 40.2 innings across the two stops. However, he has not been successful at preventing runs in his harsh pitching environments, giving up 34 earned runs over those 40.2 innings. Given that it is a home start, he is a very unappealing streamer, assuming he is indeed tabbed as Friday's starter.
More News
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Candidate to join big club•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Back-to-back 10-strikeout outings•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Sent back to minors•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Comes up short in spot start•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Named starter vs. Nats•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: May make spot start Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...