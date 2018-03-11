Hoffman (shoulder) is not expected to be ready to go by the start of the regular season, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.

The issue that forced the right-hander out of action Sunday was dubbed as shoulder soreness, but it seems like the issue is a bit worse than initially expected. Reports say that Hoffman's health is improving, however. "We're just taking it really slow," Hoffman stated. "I'd rather be healthy down the stretch than push it too hard right now." This likely takes him out of contention for the Rockies' final rotation spot to begin the season, seemingly leaving Kyle Freeland and Antonio Senzatela as the final two arms duking it out for the fifth starter role. Hoffman could pitch his way into a more prominent role later on if his shoulder problems subside.