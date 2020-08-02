Hoffman is expected to remain in the bullpen after the Rockies announced Chi Chi Gonzalez as their fifth starter Sunday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Due to a pair of early season off days, the Rockies don't require a fifth starter until Monday's series opener against the Giants, so manager Bud Black waited until more than a week into the campaign to formally round out his rotation. The competition between Gonzalez and Hoffman for the final starting job was said to be close in summer camp, so the former likely won't have much margin for error as he prepares for his first outing of 2020. Expect Hoffman to work in long relief until an opening in the rotation arises.