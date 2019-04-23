Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: May make spot start Tuesday
Hoffman could be recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to make a spot start Tuesday against the Nationals, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Kyle Freeland was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday after he was revealed to have suffered a blister on his left middle finger, creating the need for a temporary addition to the rotation. With long man Chad Bettis making a 37-pitch relief appearance in Monday's series opener, the Rockies don't appear to have any viable replacements for Freeland on the active roster, so look for the team to delve into the minor-league ranks for a spot starter. Hoffman, who last pitched for the Triple-A club April 16, represents one of the more logical fill-in options by virtue of having a fresh arm and already possessing a 40-man roster spot.
