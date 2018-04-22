The Rockies have reversed Hoffman's (shoulder) activation from the disabled list and subsequent optioning to Triple-A Albuquerque, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Following Sunday's unique roster move, Hoffman will now remain on the 10-day disabled list and will continue making rehab starts with Triple-A Albuquerque. It's unclear how many more rehab appearances he'll need before returning from the DL.

