Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Minor-league option reversed
The Rockies have reversed Hoffman's (shoulder) activation from the disabled list and subsequent optioning to Triple-A Albuquerque, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Following Sunday's unique roster move, Hoffman will now remain on the 10-day disabled list and will continue making rehab starts with Triple-A Albuquerque. It's unclear how many more rehab appearances he'll need before returning from the DL.
