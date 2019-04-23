Hoffman will be recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to make a spot start Tuesday against Washington, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

With Kyle Freeland (finger) on the 10-day injured list, Colorado has chosen Hoffman to toe the rubber Tuesday night. The 26-year-old righty hasn't found much success in the minors so far in 2019, posting a 13.89 ERA with a 13:8 K:BB over 11.2 innings of work (two starts).