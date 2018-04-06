Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Nearing rehab assignment
Hoffman (shoulder) will throw a simulated game Friday at the Rockies' facilities in Arizona, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Hoffman was scratched from a start during spring training back on March 4, but it seems like he's nearing a return to game action. If all goes well in Friday's session, the pitching prospect is expected to embark on a rehab assignment with High-A Lancaster. He'll likely need a couple rehab starts in order to build back up to a starter's workload.
More News
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Opens on DL•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Likely to open season on DL•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Closing in on bullpen sessions•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Likely won't be healthy by opener•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Scratched due to shoulder issue•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Competing for final rotation spot•
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...