Hoffman (shoulder) will throw a simulated game Friday at the Rockies' facilities in Arizona, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Hoffman was scratched from a start during spring training back on March 4, but it seems like he's nearing a return to game action. If all goes well in Friday's session, the pitching prospect is expected to embark on a rehab assignment with High-A Lancaster. He'll likely need a couple rehab starts in order to build back up to a starter's workload.