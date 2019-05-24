Hoffman was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Friday's game against the Orioles, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

As anticipated, Hoffman has been promoted to the big leagues and will toe the rubber for the series opener. He started one game earlier in the season April 23 against the Nationals, surrendering four runs while punching out six over five innings. Yency Almonte was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.