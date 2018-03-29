Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Opens on DL
Hoffman (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday.
This is not surprising, as he has been dealing with shoulder soreness since early March. There is no firm timetable for Hoffman's return, so consider him out indefinitely for now.
