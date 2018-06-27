Hoffman was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday, Nick Groke of The Athletic Denver reports.

Hoffman made five appearances for the Rockies after being called up June 8, but he was tagged for six earned runs over 5.1 innings -- to be fair, five ER came in one game -- so the team decided to send him down to open up room for returning relievers Mike Dunn and Scott Oberg. Hoffman figures to be back with the Rockies at some point this summer.

More News
Our Latest Stories