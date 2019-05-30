Hoffman (1-1) earned the win Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six through five innings of work.

The win was Hoffman's first since 2017 after getting sent down to Triple-A Albuquerque. The 26-year-old has failed to make a major impact since then, spending most of his time in the minors. Hoffman got the call up again May 24 and had some trouble with location in his last outing, but managed to turn things around Wednesday with pivotal strikeouts to work his way out of jams. Despite the improvement, Hoffman's ERA still sits at an ugly 7.20 with a 1.60 WHIP through three starts. His status in the rotation is yet to be determined, but with Kyle Freeland and Antonio Senzatela struggling, Hoffman has a shot to make another start again soon.