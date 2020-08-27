Hoffman earned the save Wednesday against the Diamondbacks after walking one and striking out one in one-third of an inning.

The Rockies entered the ninth with a five-run lead, but neither Tyler Kinley nor Jairo Diaz got the job done so manager Bud Black called Jeff Hoffman to shut the door on the Diamondbacks. With two outs and two runners on, Hoffman walked Eduardo Escobar and struck out Nick Ahmed to earn his first save of the season. Hoffman should gain confidence following this outing, as he had allowed runs in three of his previous four appearances off the bullpen.