Hoffman held the Padres to one run on three hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings in a no-decision against the Padres on Friday.

Hoffman had given up at least five runs in three of his five starts, but tightened his reins to keep the Padres in check, surrendering his only run via a solo shot to Hunter Renfroe in the second inning. The 26-year-old has struggled to make much of a positive impact on the Rockies' rotation this season, compiling a 7.04 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 31:9 K:BB over seven appearances (six starts). Up next, Hoffman will take on the Diamondbacks on Thursday.