Hoffman was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and will start Sunday against the Pirates.

Hoffman was pulled from Thursday's start with Albuquerque after two perfect innings, setting him up to take the mound Sunday. The 26-year-old has struggled in nine starts for the Rockies this season with a 7.81 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 43:18 K:BB over 40.1 innings. He didn't fare much better at Triple-A with a 7.70 ERA.