Hoffman is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Padres.

The right-hander will unsurprisingly stick around for another turn through the Rockies' injury-riddled rotation after delivering a passable showing in his return to the big leagues Sept. 1, limiting the Pirates to two runs on nine hits and one walk over five innings. While he'll benefit from pitching at Petco Park rather than Coors Field for his 11th big-league start of the season, Hoffman hasn't shown enough away from Colorado to make for the most comfortable streaming option. Over 81.1 career innings on the road, Hoffman has posted a 4.76 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 8.5 K/9.

