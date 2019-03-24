Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Returned to minors
Hoffman was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Chad Bettis (neck) was named the team's fifth starter Sunday, leaving Hoffman to open the season in the Isotopes' rotation. The flamethrowing right-hander posted a 6.63 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB through 19 innings this spring. He figures to be one of the next men up should an opening arise in the big-league rotation.
