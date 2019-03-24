Hoffman was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Chad Bettis (neck) was named the team's fifth starter Sunday, leaving Hoffman to open the season in the Isotopes' rotation. The flamethrowing right-hander posted a 6.63 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB through 19 innings this spring. He figures to be one of the next men up should an opening arise in the big-league rotation.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • MLB: Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds

    Gennett injury proves costly

    With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...