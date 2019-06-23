Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Returning to Triple-A
Hoffman was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.
Hoffman was unable to complete three innings Thursday and has a 6.75 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in seven major-league starts this season, so he'll make his way back to the minors. It's not clear who will slot into the starting rotation Tuesday for the Rockies.
