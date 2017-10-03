Hoffman finished the regular season with a 5.89 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 99.1 innings pitched.

The former pitching prospect struggled mightily following his September callup, sporting a 12.91 ERA and 2.48 WHIP in 7.2 innings in relief. Hoffman's future still lies in the rotation, but he hasn't been able to strike out enough batters to make up for his control issues to this point.