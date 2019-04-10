Hoffman's scheduled start against the Braves on Wednesday has been postponed due to rain, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

The game has been rescheduled for Aug. 26. Hoffman was expected to be summoned from the minors to make a spot start in place of the injured Tyler Anderson (knee) on Wednesday, but is no longer needed -- at least for the time being -- thanks to the postponement. According to Thomas Harding of MLB.com, the Rockies will skip Hoffman's turn in the rotation and give Jon Gray the ball Thursday on regular rest. The young right-hander could be in line for a start early next week if Anderson isn't ready to return from the IL when first eligible.