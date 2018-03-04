Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Scratched due to shoulder issue
Hoffman was removed from a scheduled appearance Sunday due to shoulder soreness, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Hoffman had been in line to compete for one of the final rotation spots in Colorado, though it doesn't sound as if this minor setback will put that in jeopardy yet. Manager Bud Black called Hoffman's removal "precautionary," so check back on his status in a few days time.
