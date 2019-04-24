Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Sent back to minors
Hoffman was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.
With Kyle Freeland (finger) expected to miss just one start, Hoffman is no longer needed in the rotation following Wednesday's spot start. As such, he'll return to the minors to remain stretched out while Daniel Murphy (finger) takes his place on the active roster. The right-hander allowed four runs on six hits over five innings while striking out six in a loss to the Nationals on Tuesday.
More News
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Comes up short in spot start•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Named starter vs. Nats•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: May make spot start Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Scheduled start postponed•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Expected to start Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Returned to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...