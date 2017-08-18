Hoffman was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

The Rockies will hit the reset button with Hoffman, who served up four home runs in 4.1 innings Thursday and dropped his fourth straight decision. He has struggled in a major way at home, as most pitchers do at Coors Field, and it's hard to imagine Hoffman will shed the "streamer" label even if he regains his form by September. Colorado could turn to Antonio Senzatela or Tyler Chatwood, or dip into the farm system, to replace Hoffman in the rotation.