Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Sent down to Triple-A
Hoffman was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.
Hoffman was up for just one start and failed to impress, lasting just 3.1 innings and giving up three runs on eight hits Friday against the Mariners. He was sent down to make room for Jon Gray, who was recalled in a corresponding move.
