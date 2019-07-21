Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Set for bullpen role
Hoffman will pitch out of the bullpen rather than as a starter in the immediate future, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Hoffman was recalled on Sunday after the demotion of Antonio Senzatela, however he won't immediately slot into the rotation and will instead work as a reliever. However, manager Bud Black did leave open the possibility of Hoffman working as a starter in the future. He has made seven appearances with the big-league club this season -- all of which had been as a member of the rotation -- and posted a 6.75 ERA with a 1.56 WHIP across 33.1 innings.
