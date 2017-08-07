Hoffman was masterful Sunday against the Phillies, allowing just one run on four hits with one walk and eight strikeouts over seven innings in a no-decision.

Hoffman turned in his best Coors Field outing of the season, with his only blemish coming via a Maikel Franco solo homer in the second inning. Alas, a rare Greg Holland blown save cost the right-hander a win. Still, Hoffman's completely turned things around with just three runs allowed in 13 innings over his past two starts after posting a 9.45 ERA in his previous four. He'll be back on the road for his next appearance Saturday in Miami.