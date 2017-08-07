Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Seven innings of one-run ball Sunday
Hoffman was masterful Sunday against the Phillies, allowing just one run on four hits with one walk and eight strikeouts over seven innings in a no-decision.
Hoffman turned in his best Coors Field outing of the season, with his only blemish coming via a Maikel Franco solo homer in the second inning. Alas, a rare Greg Holland blown save cost the right-hander a win. Still, Hoffman's completely turned things around with just three runs allowed in 13 innings over his past two starts after posting a 9.45 ERA in his previous four. He'll be back on the road for his next appearance Saturday in Miami.
More News
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Turns around recent woes with quality start•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Hit hard by Cards on Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Hammered by Bucs on Friday•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Earns win against Mets•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Mixed results in Saturday no-decision•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Picks up fifth win against Cincinnati•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...