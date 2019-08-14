Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Shelled in loss to Diamondbacks
Hoffman (1-4) took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, giving up seven earned runs on six hits over just two innings, striking out three and walking one as the Rockies lost 9-3.
It was a forgettable outing for the right-hander, as the Diamondbacks jumped all over him for five earned in the first inning and tacked on two more in the second before chasing him from the contest after just 45 pitches. Hoffman has struggled considerably in his time at the big-league level this season, posting a bloated 7.81 ERA and a 1.66 WHIP across 40.1 innings.
