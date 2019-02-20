Hoffman is among the pitchers scheduled to pitch in the Rockies' exhibition opener Saturday versus the Diamondbacks, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Chad Bettis will start the Cactus League contest, with Hoffman slated to follow either directly behind him or after another reliever. Incidentally, both Bettis and Hoffman -- along with Antonio Senzatela -- will be vying for the final spot in the Colorado rotation throughout the spring. Of the trio, Hoffman pitched the least at the big-league level in 2018 (8.2 innings), but he's the most impressive of the group in terms of raw stuff thanks to a fastball that was clocked as high as 98.6 miles per hour during a training session this offseason, per Saunders.