Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Slated to start Thursday
Hoffman will enter the rotation and start Thursday against the Nationals, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
The Rockies will likely keep Hoffman available out of the bullpen for Wednesday's doubleheader, but don't expect manager Bud Black to call on him unless the team has already exhausted its other relief options. Though he'll at least avoid a start at Coors Field as he rejoins the rotation, Hoffman's lack of success at the big-league level makes him an uncomfortable lineup option in both DFS contests and season-long formats. Over 172.2 career innings, Hoffman has posted a 6.05 ERA (5.01 xFIP) and 1.59 WHIP.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start