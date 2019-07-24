Hoffman will enter the rotation and start Thursday against the Nationals, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The Rockies will likely keep Hoffman available out of the bullpen for Wednesday's doubleheader, but don't expect manager Bud Black to call on him unless the team has already exhausted its other relief options. Though he'll at least avoid a start at Coors Field as he rejoins the rotation, Hoffman's lack of success at the big-league level makes him an uncomfortable lineup option in both DFS contests and season-long formats. Over 172.2 career innings, Hoffman has posted a 6.05 ERA (5.01 xFIP) and 1.59 WHIP.